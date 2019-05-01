|
IRWIN: Edward Laurence (known as "Herbie") Passed away 25th April 2019 Late of Muswellbrook. Loving Husband of Janice (dec'd). Loving Partner of Pat. Very much loved father & father in law of Neil & Joy, Graeme & Vanessa, & Wayne. Dearly loved Grandfather & Great Grandfather. Aged 79 Years The Funeral Service for Herbie will be held in St. Matthias Anglican Church Denman. Commencing at 10am, Friday 3rd May 2019 followed by interment in the Denman Cemetery Muswellbrook Funeral Services John Folpp Director 02 65431174 muswellbrookfuneral services.com.au
Published in Hunter Valley News on May 1, 2019
