|
|
|
RANKIN: Elva Passed away 28th April 2019 Late of Muswellbrook. Loving Wife of Byron (dec'd) Dearly loved Mother of Toni (dec'd) & Phil, Warren & Christine, Kate & Ian. Proud Grandmother of Callum, Meg, Kieran, Emily & Will Aged 85 years The Funeral Service for Elva will be held Monday 6th May 2019 commencing at 10:00am in St. Matthias Anglican church Denman followed by private cremation. Muswellbrook Funeral Services John Folpp Director 02 65431174 muswellbrookfuneral services.com.au
Published in Hunter Valley News on May 1, 2019
Read More