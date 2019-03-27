|
ELLIS Jenifer Jane Late of Roseville, formerly of Scone. Aged 79 years Loving wife of the Late Cliff Ellis. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Tim and Rebecca. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Family and friends are warmly invited to attend JENIFERS's Funeral Service to be held in its entirety at St John the Evangelist Anglican Church, 754 Pacific Hwy, Gordon on Tuesday 2nd April, 2019 at 11am. In lieu of flowers donations to MS Australia would be greatly appreciated. Envelopes will be available at the Church. GREGORY & CARR Traditional Funeral Directors Gordon 9498 4455
Published in Hunter Valley News on Mar. 27, 2019