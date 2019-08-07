Home
Barbara PEARCE

Barbara PEARCE Notice
PEARCE Barbara May Passed away 03-08-2019 Aged 75 Years Late of Martindale, Denman Beloved wife of JOHN. Loving mother and mother-in-law to DONNA and MICHAEL, and DAVID. Much loved grandma to HAYLEY, CARY and SOPHIE, great grandma to HUGH and EMILY. A dear sister to DEBORAH and PHILLIP. A cherished member of the McMAHON and PEARCE FAMILIES. Relatives and Friends of BARBARA are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Mass to be celebrated in St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Cumberland St, Cessnock this FRIDAY, 09-08-2019 at 1.30 pm. C. R. SMYTH & SON One Firm, One Family Since 1925 4990 1425 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in Hunter Valley News on Aug. 7, 2019
