Moore John Henry Known as Jack Passed away 28th June 2019. Late of Singleton (Glennies Creek). Dearly loved husband of Margaret. Loved father of Trevor, Trudy, Belinda and Kylie. Special Farm Pop & Great Grand Poppy. Loving Brother of Irene, Hazel, & Greg (dec'd). Aged 87 years The Funeral Service for John will be held Monday 8th July in the North Chapel Newcastle Crematorium Beresfield commencing at 11am. Scone Funeral Services John Folpp (Director) 02 6545 2281 www.sconefuneral services.net.au
Published in Hunter Valley News from July 3 to July 5, 2019