Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Makayla MILLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Makayla May MILLER

Add a Memory
Makayla May MILLER In Memoriam
In loving memory of Makayla May Miller 8.9.2005 We would have loved to have held you in our arms and watched you grow, But it seems our precious angel, from the moment of Birth, God already knew, you were too beautiful for earth. We miss you dearly and so wish we weren't apart. We will always love you, with all of our heart. Most people only dream of Angels.... We held one in our arms. Happy 14th Birthday Makayla Love always Mummy, Daddy, Edward & Nan xxxx
Published in Hunter Valley News on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Makayla's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.