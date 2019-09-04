|
In loving memory of Makayla May Miller 8.9.2005 We would have loved to have held you in our arms and watched you grow, But it seems our precious angel, from the moment of Birth, God already knew, you were too beautiful for earth. We miss you dearly and so wish we weren't apart. We will always love you, with all of our heart. Most people only dream of Angels.... We held one in our arms. Happy 14th Birthday Makayla Love always Mummy, Daddy, Edward & Nan xxxx
Published in Hunter Valley News on Sept. 4, 2019